Former child refugee may be sent back to Somalia after 18 years in Canada
Fatouma Abdi, Abdoul Abdi's sister, and her son Kayden Cockerill-Abdi arrive at Federal Court in Halifax on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 12:29PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 1:33PM EST
A former Somali child refugee who has spent most of his life in Canada will face a deportation hearing on Wednesday.
Abdoul Abdi, 24, who grew up in foster care in Nova Scotia but was not granted Canadian citizenship, was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency after serving five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.
A sociologist familiar with Abdi’s case said he arrived in Canada at 6 years old and was moved 31 times between various foster homes.
Abdi’s sister, Fatuma Abdi, has said the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services failed both of them by not providing a path to Canadian citizenship.
The hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in Toronto.
With files from The Canadian Press
