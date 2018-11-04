Former CFL player charged with murder in death of ex-girlfriend
Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden is seen in this image from 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 8:46AM EST
Former CFL player Josh Boden has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend.
He is accused of killing Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth, who was found dead in her Burnaby, B.C. home in 2009.
Boden has had run-ins with the law before including theft, domestic assault, sexual assault and assaulting a police officer. He played briefly for the B.C. Lions and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 31-year-old former wide receiver was cut from the Lions in 2008.
Boden is expected to appear in court Monday.
With files from CTV Vancouver
