

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former CFL player Josh Boden has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend.

He is accused of killing Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth, who was found dead in her Burnaby, B.C. home in 2009.

Boden has had run-ins with the law before including theft, domestic assault, sexual assault and assaulting a police officer. He played briefly for the B.C. Lions and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 31-year-old former wide receiver was cut from the Lions in 2008.

Boden is expected to appear in court Monday.

With files from CTV Vancouver