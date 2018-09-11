

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man who boasted online about sexually abusing children and described himself as a “pervert” and “pedophile” has pleaded guilty to child porn offences.

Gerard Seguin, 53, pleaded guilty Monday in a Kitchener, Ont. court to making child pornography, possessing child pornography and counselling other people to commit a criminal offence.

Seguin was formerly the executive director of the HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre in Kitchener. He abruptly left that job in 2017 amid allegations of mismanagement.

As part of his guilty plea, Seguin admitted to posting pornographic pictures of children online in 2016 and telling a chat room about his “interest in raping and killing children.”

According to court documents, Seguin “would boast to others about hiring drug-addicted prostitutes to abuse their children” and once said he “would like to encourage budding molesters.”

While Seguin admitted to making the comments, his lawyer said there was no proof any of the incidents he described ever actually happened.

Seguin will be sentenced Oct. 15.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Nicole Lampa