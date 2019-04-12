

A former British sailor acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman at a military base near Halifax is trying to have his accuser charged with lying in the case, according to reports.

Darren Smalley was one of four members of the British Royal Navy changed with sexually assaulting a woman after a party in a barracks at the Canadian Forces Base 12 Wing Shearwater in April 2015. He was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.

In January, Smalley was acquitted of all charges and returned to the U.K.

During the trial, the woman testified she fell unconscious while she was lying in a bed beside a sailor at the barracks and later woke up to at least three men sexually assaulting her.

Although four men were initially charged, the charges against two of them were dropped before trial and a third man’s case was stayed after he became ill.

Earlier this month, Smalley filed a complaint about his accuser with the Halifax Regional Police. He told CTV Atlantic that he has made three reports to police accusing the woman of perjury, obstructing justice, and public mistrust.

Halifax Regional Police told CTV Atlantic that they received a complaint from a man “who wished to have his court proceedings reviewed for criminal wrong doing” on April 3.

Police refused to provide any further details regarding the case because they said it’s currently under investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press