Former Alberta MLA pleads guilty to sex charges involving minor
MLA Don MacIntyre
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 4:13AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 12:28PM EST
RED DEER, Alta. -- A former Alberta politician has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference involving a minor.
Don MacIntyre, who is 63, resigned in February of last year after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
He had represented the central Alberta seat of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the United Conservative Party.
MacIntyre was first elected in 2015 for the Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives in 2017 to form the UCP.
He was the party's critic for electricity and renewables.
A publication ban was initially placed on MacIntyre's name, but was lifted following a challenge by several media outlets.
His victim cannot be identified.
