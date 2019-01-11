

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta. -- A former Alberta politician has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference involving a 10-year-old girl.

Don MacIntyre, 63, resigned in February of last year after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

An agreed statement of facts read out in court in Red Deer, Alta., on Friday said MacIntyre touched the victim sexually with a part of his body between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2011.

The touching happened between five to 10 times when the victim, who cannot be identified, was 10 years old. She came forward in 2015.

"After the assaults took place, (the victim) felt depressed and thought about killing herself," the statement said. "She would visualize stabbing herself and killing herself."

Court heard MacIntyre apologized after the assaults, asked for forgiveness and said it was part of "Satan's plan to destroy (the victim's) faith."

MacIntyre had represented the central Alberta seat of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the United Conservative Party.

He was first elected in 2015 for the Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives in 2017 to form the UCP.

He was the party's critic for electricity and renewables.

A publication ban was initially placed on MacIntyre's name, but was lifted following a challenge by several media outlets.