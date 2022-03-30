Former Assembly of First Nations Manitoba regional chief Ken Young believes an apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system is important for Catholics as well.

During a recent tour of Rome with CTV National News Parliamentary Correspondent Creeson Agecoutay, Young said a papal apology would mean a lot for residential school survivors and Catholics alike.

“For them it would be wonderful,” he said. “It’ll be, I think, a magnificent day when that happens."

Young is among the delegates in Rome this week for meetings with the Pope to address the church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.

