

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former hostage Joshua Boyle has been released from jail on bail as he awaits his next court appearance on several assault charges.

Boyle’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, confirms to CTV Ottawa that Boyle was fitted with an electronic bracelet Saturday morning before he was released.

A judge granted Boyle bail on Friday after three days of proceedings, but with several conditions. They include that Boyle must live with his parents, Patrick and Linda Boyle, in Smiths Falls, Ont., about an hour outside of Ottawa, and he must wear a GPS ankle bracelet to track his movements.

He must also continue receiving psychiatric treatment and cannot possess a weapon or use the internet.

Boyle’s parents are serving as his sureties and must accompany their son if he leaves the property. He will be allowed to visit Ottawa with one of his parents only to see a doctor, consult his lawyers or to attend court.

Evidence from the bail proceedings and the judge’s reasons for bail are covered by a publication ban.

Ottawa police arrested Boyle in December and charged him with several offences, including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance.

Police said the charges related to two alleged victims, but a court order prohibits the publication of details that might identify those victims or any witnesses.

Boyle had been living in an Ottawa apartment with his wife, Caitlan Coleman, and children at the time of his arrest.

Following a psychiatric evaluation that found Boyle fit to stand trial, he has since been undergoing psychiatric treatment at a mental health centre in Brockville, Ont.

None of the charges against him has been tested in court. His legal team is back in court on June 15 to set a trial date.

Boyle and Coleman were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while they were on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan.

They and the three children they had while in captivity were freed by Pakistani forces last October. Their dramatic rescue made global headlines, and led to a meeting on Parliament Hill with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

With files from The Canadian Press