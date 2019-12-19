OTTAWA -- OTTAWA -- A judge has begun to deliver what's expected to be a lengthy ruling on whether former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle is guilty of assaulting his wife Caitlan Coleman.

Boyle, 36, has pleaded not guilty to offences against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement in the period from October to December 2017.

He is in an Ottawa courtroom this morning with his parents as Ontario Court Judge Peter Doody delivers the verdict, a process Doody says could take hours.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in Ottawa after Boyle and Coleman returned to Canada following five years as prisoners of Taliban-linked extremists.

The couple was seized in 2012 in Afghanistan during an ill-fated backpacking trip through Asia.

In urging Doody to find Boyle guilty, prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham said during closing arguments that Boyle used a calculated mixture of kindness and cruelty to ensnare Coleman in an emotional web.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who represented Boyle, said reasonable doubt about his client's guilt amounted to a defence against all of the criminal charges.

The trial dealt with the respective credibility of Boyle and Coleman, each of whom spent days testifying about their fraught relationship, their harrowing time as hostages and events that led up to Boyle's arrest in late 2017.

Cunningham told Doody that Coleman's credible evidence against Boyle was bolstered by other testimony and documentation that paints him as a controlling, dominant husband who instilled fear.

Greenspon argued the judge should dismiss Coleman's allegations, characterizing her testimony as the uncertain recollections of an unstable woman with serious emotional issues.

Coleman testified Boyle created a list of demands that included an edict she make him ejaculate twice a day, seven days a week, or face "chastising," his word for spanking.

Cunningham underscored the importance of the list as evidence of Boyle's controlling nature. "It is akin to a smoking gun in this case," she told the judge.

Boyle denied making such a demand, describing the list as a draft set of suggestions for Coleman, given that the couple had agreed to make New Year's resolutions.

The prosecutor also pointed to testimony from Coleman's older sister and mother as confirmation of Boyle's domineering nature.

Eric Granger, Greenspon's co-counsel, said evidence from the other witnesses was "limited in nature" and much of it amounted to "subjective impressions" of the situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.