Former Afghanistan hostage Boyle made frantic 911 call about wife, court hears
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 2:30PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle made a frantic, late-night 911 call in December 2017 to say his wife Caitlan Coleman had run screaming from their Ottawa apartment, threatening to kill herself.
An audio recording of the call, which resulted in a prompt visit from police, was played today at Boyle's assault trial in Ontario court.
The call triggered an investigation that led to Boyle's arrest just two months after Pakistani forces freed the couple from an overseas hostage-taking.
Boyle, 35, is charged with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance.
Coleman is the alleged victim in 17 of 19 counts, but a publication ban prevents the second alleged victim from being named publicly.
Boyle has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
