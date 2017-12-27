

CTVNews.ca Staff





Temperatures in Montreal dipped to -23C with the wind chill on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop Bruno Tartamella from heading outside to hand out warm clothes and hot food to Montreal’s homeless.

He does it, he says, to remind himself of the old life he once lived but has now left behind.

“Being an ex-addict and ex-alcoholic, I used to sleep in Berri Square when I was younger,” he told CTV Montreal.

For the past four years, Tartamella has helped organize a food and clothing drive, handing out around 400 winter coats, toiletries and hot meals to those who need it.

“The winter is horrible to be homeless. That’s why we try to give a lot of warm products,” he said.

With the City of Montreal slipping into a deep freeze that’s expected to last for days, staff at the nearby Old Brewery Mission say they've reached capacity -- even after adding more beds.

Chris Cedele, who uses the shelter’s services often, says getting a hot meal is a joy, which is why the mission has become a lifeline.

“These are people who care,” he says. “I've brought two or three people in, myself. Now they're part of a program and hopefully they'll get on with their lives.”

For Tartamella, knowing what it's like to live in the cold, giving back to people like Cedele is a way to go forward with his new life.

“I remember where I come from and where I don’t want to go back to.”

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Kelly Greig