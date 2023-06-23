Foreign firefighters fight flames, fatigue and get 'eaten alive' by mosquitoes
Eighteen-year-old Hunter Sousa from Maine celebrated his high school graduation by hopping in a truck and heading to Nova Scotia to fight the biggest forest fire in the province's history.
Sousa works for the Maine forest service as an on-call firefighter, but had never before fought a fire. The call from his superior came on a Thursday.
"They said they'd be meeting in Bangor Friday night and I had my graduation Friday night, so I graduated and got my diploma, and headed to Bangor and met with the rest of the crew, and then we headed to Nova Scotia," he said in a recent interview.
Sousa is one of the many foreign firefighters who were pressed into service as Canada battles its worst wildfire season in recent memory. Hailing from 10 different countries on five continents, they've been battling flames, fatigue and mosquitoes during stints of 14 consecutive days or more in unfamiliar conditions.
In Sousa's case, his main duty at the Barrington Lake fire, in Nova Scotia's southwest, consisted of mapping the extent of the fire by walking around the edge of the burned sector -- called the "black" -- and marking the perimeter in an app on his phone, as well as putting out the occasional hot spot.
For some other firefighters, their trip to Canada has yielded a front-row view to infernos of a magnitude few of them had ever seen.
Eric Flores, the head of a team of more than 100 French firefighters dispatched to Quebec, says the fires are far larger -- and more challenging -- than what he usually sees at home.
Flores was dispatched to Quebec's Mauricie region, in an area near a First Nations village that can only be accessed by helicopter. During a recent phone interview, Flores said that while the area is wet and swampy, the fire travels through root systems underground, and even underwater.
"Despite the fact that we have our feet in the water, it's burning," he said.
Flores and his team have been tasked with saving the northern Atikamekw village of Obedjiwan from a 150-square-kilometre fire burning out of control. He said the firefighters are focusing on holding the southern line close to the village with fire breaks, hoses and by digging out smouldering embers before they reach surface vegetation.
"Since there are immense trees, the fire takes on inconceivable views very quickly because once the fire starts to come out of the soil, it attacks the trees, it rises to the top and you have trees of 30, 40 metres and that's how you have big fires that start very, very quickly," he said.
As of Wednesday evening, he said the firefighters had been successful at holding back the flames from the community. They've been less successful, however, at holding back the "incredible number" of flies and mosquitoes that he describes as their biggest challenge.
"Sometimes they're getting eaten alive."
As of Thursday, there were 1,477 foreign firefighters in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta deployed through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the group said in an email. That number includes firefighters from Mexico, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Spain and the United States.
One of the largest contingents is made up of 400 people from South Africa, who are deployed to Alberta and working shifts of 14 days straight, followed by four days off.
Vincent Lubisi, a strike team leader, has said the South Africans have had to learn how to fight fires in a country with different vegetation and climates.
In Edson, Alta., where he's been working, he said the focus is on securing the perimeters of the fire and slowly working inward.
"In South Africa, they fight the fire more directly," he said.
The contingent includes coordinators such as Antoinette Jini, who helps organize teams on the ground, making sure the assignments are understood and the proper information gets conveyed.
While South Africans are here to help, she says their experience in Canada is mutually beneficial because it has allowed them to learn about North American resources and techniques, such as those used to map fires.
"We have built the relationship and we've learned many things while we're engaging and collaborating," she said in a recent interview.
While the firefighters are working hard, all of them say they've also enjoyed the experience. Sousa has appreciated the beauty of Nova Scotia and the support from residents, while Lubisi says he has had fun collaborating with his foreign colleagues.
Flores said the French crews were planning Wednesday evening to find time to celebrate the French Fete de la Musique holiday with a little celebration and a few beers. The party would end early, he said, noting the firefighters needed to get up at 5 a.m. the next day for another long day in Quebec's woods.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With the fate of Titanic-bound submersible clear, focus turns to cause of the fatal implosion
The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, officials said, as tributes from around the world poured in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic.
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Foreign firefighters fight flames, fatigue and get 'eaten alive' by mosquitoes
For some other firefighters, their trip to Canada has yielded a front-row view to infernos of a magnitude few of them had ever seen.
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
A suspected Russian diplomat is occupying a proposed embassy site vetoed by Australia
A suspected Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow's proposed new embassy in Canberra after the Australian government vetoed the plan on security grounds and passed legislation that Russia will try to overturn in Australia's highest court.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Chow maintains lead ahead of Monday’s election as Bailao, Furey see bump
Days after receiving an endorsement from former Toronto mayor John Tory, Ana Bailão has seen a significant bump in support, according to a newly released poll, but Olivia Chow remains in the lead ahead of Monday's byelection.
-
Air Canada pilot flying out of Toronto Pearson becomes 'incapacitated' mid-flight: TSB
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto earlier this month became “incapacitated” mid-flight, Canada’s transportation watchdog confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
Cursive writing to be reintroduced in Ontario schools this fall
Cursive is making a comeback. Relegated in 2006 to an optional piece of learning in Ontario elementary schools, cursive writing is set to return as a mandatory part of the curriculum starting in September.
Ottawa
-
NCC confident new Senators owner will want to build arena at LeBreton Flats
The National Capital Commission has extended the period of due diligence for the Ottawa Senators to explore an arena at LeBreton Flats until the fall, following the announcement a group led by Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the NHL club.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 23-25
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of summer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa sees 6 per cent increase in violent crimes in 2022
The city of Ottawa saw a six per cent increase in violent crimes last year, with the Ottawa Police Service saying the increase was driven by an increase in assaults, threats and robberies.
Barrie
-
Most photographed abandoned house in Canada demolished
Chatham-Kent’s Guyitt house lives on in countless pictures and memories.
-
Teen in serious state after striking tree in Tiny Twp.
A teen is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.
-
Kitchener
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Families of victims demand review of Mark Smich’s prison transfer
The families of two people killed by Mark Smich are urging the federal government to re-evaluate his prison transfer.
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
London
-
Large amount of drugs found during Kilworth, Ont. traffic stop: OPP
Police say they found a large amount of drugs during an early morning traffic stop west of London, Ont. Thursday.
-
Guns stolen in Central Elgin break-in
Provincial police are investigating after a number of firearms and other items were taken from a home in Central Elgin.
-
London, Ont. man charged after allegedly damaging passing vehicles
A 37-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police allege he damaged a pair of vehicles in the Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road area Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
Expect periodic showers this weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While not a total wash-out, a low pressure system moving from the United States will bring showers to Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this weekend, replacing the recent stretch of sunshine.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital board returns to in-person meetings with AGM
For the first time since March 2020, the Windsor Regional Hospital board was together in one room.
-
With the fate of Titanic-bound submersible clear, focus turns to cause of the fatal implosion
The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, officials said, as tributes from around the world poured in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic.
Montreal
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
-
Free outdoor films in off-Island suburb will be French only this summer because of Bill 96
A series of free outdoor film screenings in a community just west of Montreal will be exclusively in French this summer, to the dismay of some English-speaking residents.
-
Woman in her 20s fatally hit by truck in Saint-Michel
A woman in her 20s is dead after being hit by a truck in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
-
New Brunswick woman charged with first degree murder
RCMP in New Brunswick have charged a 40-year-old Newcastle Creek woman with first degree murder.
-
N.S. to see largest carbon tax increase in Canada: taxpayer group
Nova Scotians will see the biggest carbon tax increase ever in Canada when it kicks in July 1, according to a group that advocates for lower taxes.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
'Deteriorated very quickly': School board meeting disrupted by angry mob in Winnipeg
Members of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) board of trustees are shaken after an angry group of people disrupted a board meeting Tuesday, demanding answers about a trustee who was suspended for making transphobic comments on social media.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police have shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning for a fatal shooting.
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
-
Alberta's retail sector grew at more than twice the national average this year
It turns out Albertans still like to spend.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Number of refugees, displaced people in the world hit record high this week
The number of refugees worldwide reached a record high earlier this week, according to the UN Refugee Agency’s statistics.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: Customer choked by security guard while trying to make return at Vancouver store
A trip to the store to return an item turned violent for one man in Vancouver last weekend when he says he was choked and wrestled to the ground by a security guard.
-
With no defibrillator on site, North Vancouver grandpa dies near granddaughter’s elementary school
When Chris Collens retired, he fully embraced the role of doting grandpa. Two weeks ago, the 75-year-old’s daughter Michelle asked if he could walk his granddaughter to school in North Vancouver, and he was happy to help. But just steps from the school, tragedy struck.
-
'The child welfare system in this province is broken': Calls for public inquiry into horrific abuse of B.C. foster children
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into the deeply troubling and horrific abuse of two children in foster care and ultimately, the death of one of them at a home in B.C.
Politics
-
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
Health
-
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
-
More nurses working in Ontario, but more also leaving, report shows
New figures show the number of nurses active in Ontario is increasing, but more nurses are also leaving the province for work or taking leaves.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's the science behind the implosion of the Titan submersible that killed 5
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
-
Fashion, star power and a martial aura fuse at Givenchy's collection at Paris Fashion Week
History, fashion, and star power came together at Givenchy's latest menswear show at Les Invalides in Paris. Steeped in the martial aura of the former military hospital with its cast iron cannons, the show was the first of its kind across the monument's sprawling balcony.
-
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
Business
-
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
-
CPKC to partner with U.S. railway CSX Corp. on hydrogen locomotives
Canadian Pacific Kansas City says it will collaborate with U.S. railway CSX Corp. to develop additional hydrogen-powered locomotives.
-
Deloitte study suggests Canadians lack trust in brands' sustainability claims
While most consumers believe in rewarding companies that accurately deliver on sustainability promises, a new study suggests their trust is lacking in the 'green' claims made by brands.
Lifestyle
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Sports
-
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days before the cauldron is lit
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will pass through 64 departments -- including five overseas -- and 400 towns over 68 days before the cauldron is lit.
-
7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama taken by the San Antonio Spurs with first pick of NBA Draft
Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who some NBA commentators think could be a generational talent, was the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
-
Toronto Raptors select Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick of the NBA draft
The Toronto Raptors have selected Gradey Dick of Kansas with the 13th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.