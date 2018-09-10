Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will use the notwithstanding clause in attempt to force cuts to Toronto council.

This is a breaking news update. See earlier story below:

Provincial legislation aimed at reducing the size of Toronto city council in the run-up to October’s municipal election has been slammed by a judge as unprecedented and unconstitutional.

Justice Edward P. Belobaba ruled Monday that the Better Local Government Act, which cuts the number of city councillors in Toronto from 47 to 25, contravened Torontonians’ rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“I find that the reduction … substantially interfered with the municipal voter’s freedom of expression … and in particular her right to cast a vote that can result in effective representation,” Belobaba wrote.

The legislation redraws Toronto’s ward map to match the boundaries of federal and provincial ridings. It would have left Toronto with one councilor for every 111,000 residents, instead of the current one councilor for every 61,000 residents. (Kingston, Ont., which has a population of 118,000, has 12 city councillors.)

Ont. Premier Doug Ford had argued that slashing the size of the city council would improve its decision-making ability and save $25 million. City lawyers argued that making the cuts during an election period was “discriminatory and arbitrary,” while the province’s lawyers argued that municipalities cannot override decisions made by the provincial government about their affairs.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and many Toronto councillors had voiced opposition to the attempt to cut the size of council and the timing of the legislation. Thenewly elected Ford government introduced the bill in July, while Toronto’s election period began in May.

“The enactment of provincial legislation radically changing the number and size of a city’s electoral districts in the middle of the city’s election is without parallel in Canadian history,” Belobaba wrote.

“Most people would agree that changing the rules in the middle of the game is profoundly unfair.”

Belobaba then said his job was not to determine whether the legislation was fair, but whether it was constitutional. Here, too, he said the province fell short of the standard, saying the government “has clearly crossed the line” and ordered the election to continue with 47 wards.

Judge finds multiple Charter breaches

The judge found that the legislation breached the Charter in two ways “that cannot be justified in a free and democratic society” – once by coming into effect during an ongoing election period and once by breaching the freedom of expression of voters and candidates.

Belobaba said the province breached candidates’ right to freedom of expression, as their ability to conduct a political campaign was suddenly hindered by the “wide-spread confusion and uncertainty” that resulted from the legislation.

“The evidence is that the candidates spent more time on doorsteps addressing the confusing state of affairs with potential voters than discussing relevant political issues,” he wrote.

For voters, he pointed to the 2017 report that led to Toronto increasing its number of wards from 44 to 47. That report’s authors weighed reducing the total number of wards to 25 and rejected the move, concluding that councillors would not be able to respond to constitutents’ concerns adequately.

Pondering the argument that the 25-ward system would provide more equality in ward populations than the 47-ward system, Belobaba suggested the province could have found ways to address voter parity without giving each Torontonian significantly less representation at City Hall.

“Why impose a solution … that is far worse, in terms of achieving effective representation, than the original problem? And, again, why do so in the middle of the City’s election?” he wrote.

“Crickets.”

It was not immediately clear if the province would appeal Belobaba’s decision. Ford was expected to publicly respond to the decision later in the day.

Mayor, city councillors react

Tory spoke to reporters Monday morning, saying he was happy with the judge’s decision.

“You don’t change the rules in the middle of an election campaign. It isn’t fair and it isn’t right,” he said.

The mayor said he would be open to talking about the size of city council outside of an election period provided it involved a referendum or some other form of public consultation.

“There are other ways at other times that the government of Ontario could, for right or for wrong, address this matter,” he said.

Many city councillors tweeted messages suggesting they were happy with the judge’s decision.

“It’s a great day for the City of Toronto and for democracy. Today, we celebrate!” tweeted Coun. Joe Mihevc.

Coun. Stephen Holyday, who was in favour of shrinking the size of council, told CP24 he was “surprised” by the ruling, particularly because most people he had spoken to while running for re-election were in favour of having fewer councillors.

“A lot of them were uncomfortable with this process, but could you imagine what is going to happen at city council if there is the threat of a downsizing in the future?” he said.

“If you think it’s a circus today, it’ll be a big top at that point in time.”

Other portions of the Better Local Government Act, which eliminated planned elections for regional chairs in the Muskoka, Niagara, Peel and York regions, remain in effect.

Municipal elections take place across Ontario on Oct. 22.