Ford Fest takes place today; event this year is ticketed
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured during a photo opportunity with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday May 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 9:13AM EDT
MARKHAM, Ont. -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party are hosting Ford Fest today.
It's an annual event with food and entertainment that used to be held at the Ford family home in the Etobicoke area of Toronto.
It is still free and open to the public, but unlike previous years, this year's gathering requires attendees to register for tickets and comes with the caveat that anyone can be denied a ticket.
Last year's Ford Fest, held on the grounds of a recreation centre in Vaughan, Ont., came as the Progressive Conservatives were riding high, a few months after forming a majority government.
This year's Ford Fest, held at the Markham Fairgrounds, comes as the Tories slump in the polls and Ford's personal popularity has taken a hit following a budget that contained many unpopular cuts.
Controversy dogged Ford after the event last year as he was pressured to distance himself from Faith Goldy, a Toronto woman known for her extreme views, who posed for a photograph with him.
Ford ultimately said he condemned hate speech, anti-Semitism and racism in all forms, whether it comes from Goldy for anyone else.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto police reveal details of Danforth shooting investigation
- RCMP vehicle stolen during traffic stop crashes through parkade gate
- Ford Fest takes place today; event this year is ticketed
- African Lion Safari trainer seriously injured after elephant attack at Ont. tourist attraction
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot