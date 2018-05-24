

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press





TILLSONBURG, Ont. -- Doug Ford dismissed allegations Thursday that he was involved in selling bogus Progressive Conservative party memberships as a desperate attempt by the governing Liberals to distract from their own record as the Ontario election nears.

Ford, who became party leader earlier this year, said the allegations, which date back to 2016, were brought to the party at the time and dealt with.

"It went through an appeals process," he said. "The appeal was totally dismissed...This is the Liberals two weeks before an election trying to change the channel on their mismanagement, scandal and waste."

The Liberals alleged that Ford tried to sign up people to vote for Kinga Surma, a former staffer in his late brother Rob Ford's administration at Toronto City Hall, who was running for a Tory nomination, but told them they don't have to pay.

The Liberals also provided an affidavit from the woman running against Surma for the Etobicoke-Centre nomination, saying she encountered several people who were on the party membership list but said they had not signed any forms or paid any fees. They had, however, been approached or called by Ford inviting them to the nomination meeting, according to the affidavit.

The allegations from the would-be candidate, Pina Martino, who served as an interim chief of staff for former Tory Leader Patrick Brown, were sent to the party in 2016.

The Liberals said the audio they played at a news conference Thursday is from a man who saw Ford at a Tim Hortons in 2016 and pressed record on his phone.

"It doesn't cost you anything," Ford is heard saying to a person he and Surma, who eventually won the nomination, were trying to sign up to vote for her.

Ford did not deny the authenticity of the recording, nor that he told potential members they wouldn't have to pay if they signed up to vote for Surma, but he said he did not pay for anyone else's membership.

Memberships to the Progressive Conservative party cost $10 for one year and must be paid by the individuals who sign up.

Liberal campaign co-chair Deb Matthews said paying for someone else's membership could violate election laws against making secret donations and possibly put someone over the donation cap.

"According to this new evidence, Mr. Ford was involved directly in the sale of bogus memberships on behalf of Ms. Surma," she said. "These practices contradict the rules and regulations that Mr. Ford as leader has pledged to enforce."

Ford has pledged in recent days to take "immediate action" if evidence of wrongdoing by candidates surfaced. He made those comments after a Tory candidate resigned following accusations he was involved in an alleged theft of customer data at a toll highway operator. He has said the party is looking into whether the allegedly stolen 407 ETR customer data may have been used by some candidates to win nomination races.

Messages left by The Canadian Press seeking comment from Surma's campaign have not been returned.

With files from Allison Jones and Peter Goffin in Toronto