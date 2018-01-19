

WARNING: The footage in this story may be disturbing for some viewers

Police in Calgary believe a string of five convenience store attacks in the Calgary-area involving clerks being stomped on the head and neck are connected.

To help find the alleged suspect in the case, officers on Thursday released security footage from the most recent of the robberies. In the video from Jan. 7 at about 10:50 p.m., the suspect is seen jumping over the counter with what appears to be a knife in his hand and demands the store clerk to open the till. Once open, the clerk backs off and kneels on the ground while the suspect grabs the money. The suspect then approaches the clerk and stomps on his head and neck three times before hopping back over the counter and leaving the store.

Police say each of the five robberies follow a similar timeline--including the stomping-- at convenience stores mostly in the north-end of the city and date as far back as May 20, 2017. They believe the same suspect is involved in each incident.

“These are vicious, unprovoked attacks and we are concerned that any further attacks may result in dire consequences,” Insp. Joe Brar of the Calgary Police Service Investigative Operations Section told CTV Calgary on Thursday.

The victim in the most recent attack, Wishavdeep, says he suffered four stitches to his face and hasn’t had a single solid night’s sleep since the robbery on Jan. 7.

“This moment--this incident--makes me embarrassed, makes me weak and angry too,” he told CTV Calgary. “(It’s) always negative thoughts in my mind.”

Wishavdeep did not offer his full name to CTV Calgary.

The constant pain has left Wishavdeep unable to work or go to school. He often fears of another attack.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 20-35 and between five-feet-10-inches and six feet tall with a slim build. He is often wearing gloves and a black hoodie with a scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

