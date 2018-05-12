

Food delivery drivers in southern Ontario are being told to be cautious after several were robbed in Waterloo Region, including some at gunpoint.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says that 10 drivers have been robbed in the past few months while delivering meals.

Officers said that, in most cases, the alleged robbers pose as customers, give out phony addresses and then rob the driver once they arrive.

“When (the drivers) get to a residence they're accosted by one or more individuals,” Insp. Mike Haffner of Waterloo Regional Police told CTV Kitchener. “They're robbed of their personal belongings, the food, and in one case their vehicle.”

The most recent incident happened on Wednesday in Cambridge, Ont., when three suspects robbed a male driver of cash, personal belongings and his vehicle after he pulled into an apartment parking lot for a delivery. One of the suspects brandished a gun, police say.

Police have released an image of a male who they wish to speak to in connection to this incident.

Officers are advising drivers to make sure to get a unit number when making deliveries to apartments, to limit the amount of cash they carry, and to park as close to the delivery site as possible, preferably in a well-lit area.

Shawn Shirzadi, driver and co-owner of Pisa Pizzeria in Kitchener, said that it is always important to be mindful of your surroundings when making a delivery. “Just look around you,” he said. “Just be cautious.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

