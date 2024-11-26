Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

Bernardo has been denied parole twice in the past. Read more background on the case from The Canadian Press.

Follow along for live updates.

11:20 a.m. EST: Arguments against parole

Tim Danson, the long-time lawyer for the families, is reading part of the victim impact statement on behalf his clients.

It refers to the significance of the designation of Bernardo as a dangerous offender, and the importance of keeping him behind bars.

11:05 EST: What 'Bernardo tried to steal'

The hearing has resumed. Victims are addressing the irreversible and immense losses they have endured.

Bernardo is seated at the conference table across from members of the Parole board. He looks straight ahead as victims in the room speak of protecting the memories and dignity of the victims that “Bernardo tried to steal from them.”

La Macaza Institution, a medium security correctional facility is seen in La Macaza, Que., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)

10:45 a.m. EST: Speaking of loss

The hearing has been paused for a moment. The reading of victim impact statements has been very emotional. Those who knew and loved the teenaged girls Bernardo killed speak of their personal loss.

10:35 a.m. EST: Some victims unable to attend in-person

Heart-wrenching victim impact statements continue at Bernardo parole hearing, but it is hard to hear those who joined via teleconference.

Lawyer Tim Danson had expressed anger and disappointment of the families of victims last week after they were told they were to join remotely.

The parole board made accommodations and they are allowed to be present and to make statements in person, but some were not able to make the journey on short notice.

10:15 a.m. EST: Do not address the victims

Paul Bernardo is told that he is not, under any circumstances, to address the victims directly. He is in the room, but hard to see on the video feed as he is in the bottom left of the screen.

Persons referred to as Victim 2 and Victim 3 are now providing impact statements via videoconference as to the impact of the murders on their own children, who love a woman they never got a chance to meet. They vow to defend her memory and fight for the victims’ dignity.

A person referred to as Victim 4 is providing a statement via videoconference. They say they wanted to travel to be at the hearing in person, but were unable to. They speak of the intergenerational impacts of the loss of Kristen French, who was fifteen years old when she was murdered by Paul Bernardo.

10 a.m. EST: On the agenda

Six victim impact statements will be read at the hearing. The two Parole Board of Canada commissioners who will make the decision says they have studied Bernardo’s file, but are seeking complementary information. Their focus, they say, is on risk assessment.

Bernardo will speak last, before the commissioners deliberate. They could give their decision on the spot, but have 15 days by law to render a decision.

9:40 a.m. EST: Hearing begins

The parole hearing has gotten underway at LaMacaza medium security institution, about two hours from Montreal.

Paul Bernardo is now 60 years old. He has been behind bars for more than 30 years.

Three representatives of the Parole Board of Canada will be overseeing procedures.

More details to come.