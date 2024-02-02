Fog blanketing the Prairies; heavy snowfall coming to Nova Scotia

Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
Environment Canada is warning of "near-zero visibility" across swaths of the West Coast and the Prairies on Friday.
The weather agency issued fog advisories for portions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
In B.C., fog was expected to be "dense" in the Lakes District, Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake. Along the Okanagan Connector, the fog would be "persistent" due to a ridge of high pressure, Environment Canada warned.
In the Muncho Lake, Liard River and Toad River area, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for a "brief but heavy burst of snow" that it expected to happen Friday afternoon.
Snow was also predicted to impact residents of Faro and Ross River, Yukon with a 10- to 15-centimetre dumping in the forecast from Friday morning until this afternoon.
"A frontal system over southeastern Yukon will intensify this morning before moving out of the area," the snowfall warning for the territory read.
One portion of Yukon near Beaver Creek is experiencing extreme cold, the agency said. Wind chill values could be as low as -55.
In Alberta, fog developed near Wood Buffalo National Park and Fort McMurray Friday morning, stretching into northern Saskatchewan.
Communities near Stony Rapids and Collins Bay, Sask., were impacted, advisories said. A southern portion of the province near the Manitoba border was also impacted by fog patches.
West of Winnipeg, fog could suddenly impact drivers, an advisory said. Residents of the communities of Cowan, Camperville and Brandon were warned to expect near-zero visibility on Friday morning, the agency said.
Environment Canada called travelling through the fog "hazardous," warning Canadians to avoid it if possible.
According to Environment Canada, the fog was expected to lift throughout the morning on Friday for all portions of the Prairies.
In Toronto, residents can expect to see prolonged sun for the first time in weeks, the weather forecast from Environment Canada showed.
The Greater Toronto Area has been unseasonably dark this winter, Dave Phillips, an Environment Canada meteorologist, told CTV News Toronto.
The weather agency also issued a special weather statement to parts of Nova Scotia on Friday morning due to "prolonged winter weather."
According to the statement, eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton Island, could see snow from Friday evening into Monday. Environment Canada predicts snow totals could reach 20 centimetres by Saturday evening.
"A brief break in the snow is expected Saturday evening into Sunday morning, before intensifying once again throughout the day on Sunday and persisting through Monday," the statement read.
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
It’s Groundhog Day, again. The beloved and occasionally controversial annual event that inspired the classic Bill Murray comedy film will see celebrity rodents make their spring predictions today.
Environment Canada issued a number of advisories on Friday morning, warning some Canadians of dense fog that could reduce visibility to zero. Here's where.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
A senior Hamas official said Friday the group will respond "very soon" to a proposal that includes extended pauses in Gaza fighting and phased exchanges of Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
With some very senior Royal Family members out of action for health reasons, who will be out on duty for the Firm? Royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about some younger members of the family who she would like to see step in, and step up.
The Supreme Court of Canada will release its ruling today on whether Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government can keep his cabinet minister’s mandate letters secret.
An Ajax, Ont., man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
Cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the opening weekend of Winterlude, but it's unclear whether it's enough to allow for the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
A multimillion-dollar home adorned with wood and windows overlooking Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park has been sold.
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service is investigating a disturbing incident at a residence located on the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.
Months after they were ordered back to work, staff at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library (BWGPL) have a new collective agreement.
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.
Windsor Regional Hospital is on the road to recovery following last year’s cyberattack. It's been more than three months since the ransomware attack was revealed.
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
A provincial court justice of the peace has upheld the Quebec government's imposition of curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding several people guilty of breaking the health order during a protest.
Val d'Espoir's new Fred la marmotte has predicted an spring for 2024.
One person is dead and two people are in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end.
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.
Cape Breton is bracing for a period of heavy snow stretching over several days.
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
It's groundhog day, which means Manitobans will be looking to its local celebrity groundhog Merv Groundhog to predict if we will get an early spring.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
The City of Calgary, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the province are all sharing the costs for a new multi-million dollar event centre at Stampede Park.
Canada's health minister says Alberta's proposed changes to rules surrounding transgender youth will put children at risk.
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Mounties in Coquitlam are still trying to identify one of two vehicles involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs that left a pedestrian seriously injured at a crosswalk in the city last weekend.
A report from Mounties is renewing concerns about trucking safety in Metro Vancouver, finding that more than half were pulled off the road after inspections last year.
Diversion of prescribed opioids is not a reason to halt or scale back B.C.'s safer supply program, health officials said Thursday while sharing a review of the harm reduction initiative.
Experts say instead of enticing a foreign grocer to come to Canada, Ottawa should look at ways to support smaller and regional grocery companies to boost competition.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
Calling all health-care workers: are you seeing an increase in severe cases of invasive strep A? Share your story.
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 2.7 million kilometres of Earth on Friday.
Many corners of Canada's diverse musical landscape will be represented at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in one of the strongest and most eclectic showings in recent memory.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Argylle,' 'The Greatest Night in Pop' and 'Fitting in.'
She was a teenaged aspiring R&B singer and rapper who had gotten an appointment at Jam Master Jay's recording studio. But just minutes after Yarrah Concepcion met the Run-DMC star, he was shot dead.
When Mark Zuckerberg turned at a Senate hearing to address the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media, it felt like a time-worn convention had sprung back to life.
Two gunmen took seven hostages at a factory owned by U.S. company Procter & Gamble in northwest Turkiye on Thursday, according to media reports, apparently in protest of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has received a proposal to take the retailer private from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., holding companies of Gerry Schwartz which already own 56 per cent of the company.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
The sexual assault case of five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is set to be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.
Savannah Harmon had a hat trick and added two assists to lead Team King to a 5-3 win over Team Kloss on Thursday in the Professional Women's Hockey League showcase at the NHL all-star weekend.
It was a passionate student letter in 2020 that caused the Southern York County school board to reconsider its logo: a Native American man, representing the 'Warriors.'
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch says.
