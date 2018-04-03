Flyer delivery man charged with stealing people's mail, police say
Canada Post reported on March 7 that several customers on two streets complained they were not receiving their packages.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 7:57AM EDT
HALDIMAND COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man contracted to deliver flyers has been charged with stealing people's mail in Haldimand County, Ont.
Police say Canada Post reported on March 7 that several customers on two streets complained they were not receiving their packages, starting in December 2017.
They say Canadian Postal Inspectors and provincial police monitored the area and identified a suspect.
They say the man was delivering flyers to residents on behalf of a local delivery company.
A 61-year-old man was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.
