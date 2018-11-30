

CTVNews.ca Staff





Passengers on a Toronto-bound flight that crash landed in Guyana have filed a class-action lawsuit against the airline alleging physical harm and loss of personal belongings.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, calls for “just compensation” for passengers and their families – 82 of them Canadians -- but does not specify how much the group is seeking.

The Boeing 757 aircraft took off from Guyana in the early hours of Nov. 9 but was forced to turn back 20 minutes later due to hydraulic issues, the airline said.

The lawsuit alleges that the flight crew was unable to stop the plane after it touched down on the runway, and the aircraft crashed through a perimeter fence, “ripping off its right side landing-gear and engine.” Passengers say the plane came to rest at the edge of a small cliff.

According to passengers, loose items flew about the cabin. One man who arrived in Toronto wearing a neck brace said he suffered injuries to his head and neck.

“Passengers reported a chaotic evacuation from the darkened smoke filled aircraft,” according to a statement from Rochon Genova, a Toronto-based law firm representing passengers.

The airline reported that two elderly passengers were transported to hospital as a precaution immediately after the crash, but said that there were no serious injuries. Global Affairs later confirmed that one Canadian citizen on board the flight later died.

The airline identified the victim as Rookia Kalloo. An airline spokesperson said Kalloo “is not recorded as having been treated in hospital for any injuries as a result of the accident,” but added that the airline was investigating the case further.

The lawsuit also alleges that the flight crew did not deem the situation an emergency with air traffic control before the landing, and that emergency personnel were delayed as a result.

On top of the alleged injuries, passengers said they had belongings stolen after the plane touched down, including luggage containing jewelry, cash, cellphones and tablets. One woman said her wedding band was stolen.

According to Guyanese media, eight firefighters were arrested for allegedly stealing items from passengers and crew members.

Four passengers from the Greater Toronto Area -- Invor Bedessee, Shanta Persaud, Harpreet Singh and Zakran – are proposed plaintiffs in the class-action suit.

"A timely and fair resolution of this case is of critical importance to the victims and their families,” the firm said in a statement.

CTV News has reached out to Fly Jamaica about the class action. This story will be updated once the airline responds.

In total, 128 passengers were on board the flight.