

The Canadian Press





SEGUIN TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Provincial police say a Florida man has died after a boating crash on Lake Joseph in Seguin Township, Ont.

Officers say they were called to the two-boat crash on Saturday night.

They say the 64-year-old American man died during the crash, while a 48-year-old woman from Markham, Ont., suffered critical injuries.

The police investigation is ongoing.