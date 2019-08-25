Florida man, 64, dead in Ontario boating crash
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 11:51PM EDT
SEGUIN TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Provincial police say a Florida man has died after a boating crash on Lake Joseph in Seguin Township, Ont.
Officers say they were called to the two-boat crash on Saturday night.
They say the 64-year-old American man died during the crash, while a 48-year-old woman from Markham, Ont., suffered critical injuries.
The police investigation is ongoing.
