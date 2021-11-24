Torrential rain has washed out roads and flooded basements in western Cape Breton and southwestern Newfoundland as a huge storm spent a third day slowly trudging over Atlantic Canada.

A state of emergency was declared last night in Cape Breton's Victoria and Inverness counties, where schools were closed and residents were warned to stay off the roads, many of which have been badly damaged by flooding.

And the story was the same in Port aux Basques, the largest town in southwestern Newfoundland, where the mayor said pounding, ceaseless rainfall had overwhelmed the sewer system and inundated the main roads, including the Trans-Canada Highway.

"You kind of feel helpless," Brian Button said in an interview Wednesday morning. "There's not a lot that you can do."

With the main highway severed by a large washout, the community's only other link to the rest of the island -- a small, secondary highway along the southern coast -- was now starting to flood before noon, Button said.

"I just had someone call, they had to turn back (because) the water is coming all over the road," he said. "We won't be able to leave Port aux Basques to get very far."

So far, the coastal community of 4,000 has received about 120 millimetres of rainfall, and the forecast is calling for almost 300 mm by the time the storm leaves on Thursday morning. The town usually gets about 160 mm of rain, on average, during the entire month of November.

Southerly gusts reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected in the Wreckhouse area, north of Port aux Basque, that is notorious for punishing winds that pick up speed as they roll down a nearby mountain chain.

"The system is not moving a whole lot," Bob Robichaud, a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada in Halifax, said Wednesday. "It's just going to keep pounding them with rain, heavy at times, throughout the day today."

Meanwhile, the storm has dumped between 100 and 150 mm of rain across large sections of Cape Breton, and there are communities along the east coast of Victoria County that have been submerged under 200 mm of steady rain.

The rain is expected to let up later today over Cape Breton, but the storm is expected to reverse course on Wednesday and return over the area to deliver more rain, though at a lighter pace.

"We're not looking at a constant stream of heavy rain, like over the past few days," Robichaud said. "There could be a few pockets of brief downpours over southeastern Cape Breton."

