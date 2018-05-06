Flooding in B.C. interior forces more evacuations
Merritt, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 7:47PM EDT
MERRITT, B.C. - Water levels continue to rise in British Columbia's Interior, chasing more residents from their homes.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued evacuation orders for 54 properties northwest of Merritt on Sunday, including the entire Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park.
Agnese Saat with the emergency operations centre says a total of 69 properties are under evacuation across the regional district, and residents of several other homes have been warned they may need to leave at a moment's notice.
Saat says high water has breached the banks of nearby waterways, and residences in the area are at risk of flooding -- if they haven't flooded already.
Similar conditions persist in other areas of the province, including Peachland, south of Kelowna, where a local state of emergency was declared Sunday as officials deal with a landslide and water flowing across Highway 97.
The River Forecast Centre has cautioned that warming temperatures have melted snow across the province, creating high streamflows in many waterways.
