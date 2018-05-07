

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Public Safety officials in New Brunswick say flood water levels in Saint John are expected to rise for one more day and should begin to stabilize after that.

Geoffrey Downey of the Emergency Measures Organization says water levels on much of the Saint John River have stabilized.

He says the level in Fredericton has not been below 8.0 metres -- or 1.5 metres above flood stage -- for 10 days, but is expected to drop to 7.3 by Wednesday.

Pictures being posted on social media show cottages and campers in the Grand Lake area completely destroyed or floating away.

Downey says it will take days before water in most of the river's lower basin begins to recede.

More than 1,050 people have registered with the Red Cross to say they have evacuated their homes, while many others have left to stay with family or friends without registering.

The Red Cross has launched a fundraising effort to assist flood victims.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton remains closed, and flood waters have cut off all roads in and out of the community of Chipman.