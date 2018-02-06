

Water levels stemming from Monday’s flooding in Sydney, N.S. are beginning to recede, but property owners in the area are questioning the municipality’s capability to handle and prevent such disasters.

On Monday, parts of Sydney saw roads completely flooded with some areas facing up to three feet of water.

The water levels gave residents a stark reminder of a Thanksgiving 2016 storm where 200 millilitres of rainwater completely flooded parts of the city.

For Sydney residents, an apparent lack of action following the 2016 storm has led to concerns that another such disaster is inevitable.

Homeowner Walter Doue placed sandbags along a stream that flows through his backyard and watched as the water levels continued to rise. He has been fighting the water levels for years and says the municipality has done little to help him, even if the solution seems simple.

“Once they dredge it down a couple of feet, then come along with some rock and bank it,” Doue told CTV Atlantic on Tuesday. “I'm not an engineer in any sense of the imagination, but it's just common sense. That’s all they need to do.”

Father Bill Burke’s church was badly damaged in the 2016 storm. He says little has been done to help prevent damage from another storm.

“Immediately following the flood they had bulldozers in here and they were clearing out the wash brook… but then I haven't seen anything since,” he said.

Representatives from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality said in an email to CTV Atlantic that the municipality conducted extensive repairs immediately following the Thanksgiving storm of 2016 and a local engineering firm has been hired to look at long-term solutions.

The East Coast has been getting hammered by severe weather recently. Blowing snow and black ice have made roads treacherous, while rapid temperature fluctuations have triggered flash-flooding and freezing in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

On Friday, for instance, 23 cars in Antigonish, N.S., became totally encased in ice after a metre-deep flash-flood suddenly turned to ice. The flood was triggered by 60 millimetres of rain in 24 hours.

