

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Airlines have already cancelled flights ahead of an intense winter storm that's expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and pounding surf to Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a slew of warnings for the Maritime provinces, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in some areas starting late Tuesday afternoon and persisting into Wednesday.

The national weather forecaster was also predicting potentially damaging high winds that could gust up to 110 kilometres an hour in Nova Scotia.

Higher than normal water levels and pounding surf could also cause flooding in coastal areas during high tide.

Cancellations at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and Fredericton International Airport were already piling up Tuesday morning, hours before the first snowflake fell.

The Confederation Bridge between New Brunswick to P.E.I. also warned of possible restrictions on traffic later Tuesday.

Nova Scotia Power had set up an emergency operations centre on Monday evening, warning customers to prepare for power outages.

The centre is used to co-ordinate power outage restoration and to liaise with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

The utility says powerline crews and forestry teams have been positioned across the province.

The storm is the third winter wallop to hit the Maritimes in as many days.

Environment Canada was also calling for high winds gusting up to 100 kilometres an hour in Newfoundland on Wednesday.