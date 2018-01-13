

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise appearance at a curling event in London, Ont., Friday night after his flight was cancelled due to bad weather.

Trudeau, who had been in the city for a town hall meeting and a federal cabinet retreat, went rinkside to pose for selfies and chat with curlers at the 2018 Continental Cup. At the cup, Team North America competes against Team World.

Canadian curler Marc Kennedy told CTV London that the prime minister had some curling knowledge.

“Being a conservative from Alberta, it was nice to talk to Mr. Trudeau, a Liberal,” he added.

American curler Matt Hamilton also chatted with the prime minister and posed for a selfie with him.

“I gave him a nice little one-liner (about) how I would never in a million years see Trump at a curling event and he thought that was pretty funny,” Hamilton told CTV London.

“So, then we took a photo and it was fun,” Hamilton added. “He seems like a really nice guy.”

With a report from CTV London