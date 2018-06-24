Five people taken to hospital for overdoses at electronic music festival
File - Paramedics say both of those overdoses were due to GHB, also known as liquid ecstasy.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 9:50AM EDT
OTTAWA - Paramedics say five people were taken to hospital with apparent drug overdoses on the first day of Escapade, an electronic dance music festival in Ottawa.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one of the patients was in critical condition and another was in serious condition on Saturday.
Paramedics say both of those overdoses were due to GHB, also known as liquid ecstasy.
They say the other three overdoses were minor.
According to Escapade organizers, illicit substances and drugs are not allowed at the festival site.
Headliners at this year's two-day event include Alesso, Zedd and Kaskade.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins
- Optimism and strife to greet Canadian peacekeepers as they arrive in Mali
- Toronto Pride Parade to kick off amid tensions between LGBTQ community, police
- Billions of dollars in limbo as incoming Ontario premier nixes cap and trade
- Nearly half of youth incarcerated are Indigenous: Statistics Canada