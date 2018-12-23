

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are hunting for a driver who allegedly plowed into a group of people outside an Ontario nightclub, seriously injuring a woman and hospitalizing others.

The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Mississauga, Ont., in front of the &Company nightclub.

Police say a fight broke out between two groups inside the bar, but were later removed by security.

The altercation continued on the street before the suspect allegedly drove a vehicle up onto the sidewalk hitting several people.

“The male suspect in this incident went to retrieve his vehicle and drove it up to the side of the establishment, exited and continued with the altercation,” Const. Sarah Patten, media relations officer for Peel Regional Police, told reporters during a press briefing at the scene.

“He then got back into his vehicle and drove it up onto the sidewalk striking several people that were already involved in the altercation.”

One of the female victims suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre. Two others were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two more people were given the all-clear by paramedics at the scene. All the injured parties are in their 20s.

The scene remained cordoned off by police Sunday morning while a forensic examination took place.

Debris from the crash could still be seen strewn across the street and sidewalk.

Peel police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with cell phone video to come forward.

Officers are also reviewing security video from the nightclub and surrounding businesses.