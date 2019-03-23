Five people face first-degree murder charges in Saskatchewan homicide
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 6:45PM EDT
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Four men and a woman have been charged with first-degree murder in a death in Saskatchewan.
Police in Prince Albert say a 22-year-old man was found in critical condition by officers responding to an assault-in-progress call at a downtown apartment building Friday afternoon.
Investigators say the injured man was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A number of people were arrested and police have said that they and the deceased knew each other.
All five of the accused are in custody and will appear in court on Monday.
An autopsy is expected to be conducted next week.
