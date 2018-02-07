

CTVNews.ca Staff





A couple in Saint John, N.B., has pleaded guilty to child endangerment after police officers stumbled upon their five children living in conditions described as “almost inhuman.”

Crown prosecutors told the court on Wednesday that the five children -- ranging in ages from two to 10-- were living in a home that had “excrement and dirt upon the TV and walls.”

"What is most distressing is that the fecal matter was spread by little hands, suggesting children," Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur said during the court session.

The children were also subject to "lack of food (and) lack of nourishment,” according to Wilbur. Court heard that none of the children had a valid health card and all five needed dental work.

A publication ban prevents reporters from identifying the family.

According to information released in court, police officers stumbled on the housing conditions almost by accident. In May 2016, four police officers went to the couple's home to evict them where they noticed the living conditions and notified social workers.

Court heard that social workers had opened a child protection file on the family in the months before the police visit.

"What the Crown described in court this morning, it's very troubling. It's almost inhuman,” Norman Bosse, New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate, told reporters outside the courthouse.

"Basic question would be: Did nobody know about this? Did no one other than those two people, those parents living with those five children, know what was going on?"

The defence said the father was working 12 hours a day, seven days a week to help feed the family, but when the couple had their fifth child, they became overwhelmed.

"This is not the case of a man lazing around, abusing alcohol, abusing his wife,” said Joel Hansen, one of the couple’s defence lawyers, in court. “He was working every day."

The couple is scheduled for sentencing in April. The Crown is asking for two years in prison, while the defence has asked for a conditional term.

The five children are currently in foster care and are described as “healthy.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron