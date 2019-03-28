Five face charges after allegedly holding couple against will in Oshawa: police
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 3:52PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 3:53PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say they've arrested five people after a couple was allegedly held against their will.
Durham regional police allege the suspects held a 34-year-old man and his girlfriend inside an Oshawa, Ont., home Wednesday morning over an unpaid debt.
They say the suspects released the boyfriend, who then called police.
Police say officers surrounded the home, eventually arrested four people and found the woman with minor injuries.
They say they tracked down the fifth suspect who was allegedly trying to drive the wrong way onto Highway 401 on Thursday around 1 a.m.
All five face forcible confinement charges along with a slew of other charges.
Five suspects were arrested after holding a male and female overnight against their will in an Oshawa residence: https://t.co/xsPxLuLrf9— DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) March 28, 2019
