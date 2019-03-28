

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say they've arrested five people after a couple was allegedly held against their will.

Durham regional police allege the suspects held a 34-year-old man and his girlfriend inside an Oshawa, Ont., home Wednesday morning over an unpaid debt.

They say the suspects released the boyfriend, who then called police.

Police say officers surrounded the home, eventually arrested four people and found the woman with minor injuries.

They say they tracked down the fifth suspect who was allegedly trying to drive the wrong way onto Highway 401 on Thursday around 1 a.m.

All five face forcible confinement charges along with a slew of other charges.