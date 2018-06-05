Five dead after two-vehicle collision near town of Millet, south of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 11:32PM EDT
MILLET, Alta. - Police say five people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near a small town south of Edmonton.
Wetaskiwin RCMP were still on the scene of the collision south of Millet, Alta.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died after being transported to an area hospital.
Police say all five victims were in the same vehicle.
They say the occupant of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was being treated in hospital.
The area around Highway 2A and Township Road 472 is expected to remain closed for several hours.
