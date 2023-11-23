Five border crossing facts to know in the wake of Rainbow Bridge explosion
A car explosion on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls left two people dead on Wednesday and put authorities in both countries on high alert. Here are five facts about border crossings in the region:
FOUR LAND CROSSINGS: The Rainbow Bridge is one of four land border crossings in the Niagara region connecting Ontario and New York state. The three other land crossings - the Queenston Lewiston Bridge, the Peace Bridge and the trusted-traveller Whirlpool Rapids Bridge - were closed for several hours after the explosion but reopened later on Wednesday.
RAINBOW BRIDGE A TOURIST HUB: Commercial vehicles are not allowed to use the Rainbow Bridge, making it popular with tourists. About 6,000 vehicles cross the Rainbow Bridge each day, according to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory. The bridge, constructed in 1941, is just over 439 metres long and connects the New York state and Ontario sides of the Niagara Falls.
FOOT TRAFFIC ALLOWED: Foot traffic is typically allowed on the Rainbow Bridge, and tourists often take advantage of that to see both sides of the Niagara Falls. Pedestrians must also have proper travel documents to cross the bridge into Canada or the United States.
REGION'S BRIDGES IMPORTANT TO TRADE: The Peace Bridge between Buffalo, N.Y., and Fort Erie, Ont., and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ont., about 40 kilometres north are key trade arteries between U.S. and Canada. These two bridges carry more traffic to “non-local destinations” than other Niagara-area crossings because of their connections to major arterials, according to the Peace Bridge website, which also notes that US$40 billion in trade crosses that bridge every year.
TRUCK TRAFFIC AFFECTED: Canadian Trucking Alliance president Stephen Laskowski said Wednesday that truck drivers either pulled over or were considering alternate routes as the Rainbow Bridge incident shut down cross-border traffic for hours in the region. He did note, however, that cross-border trade is typically a little lighter in the days right before American Thanksgiving.
- with files from Christopher Reynolds and the Associated Press.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Buffalo airport open after earlier reports of brief closure
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This harms patients, it wastes public money… It's clearly unethical': Study of how much medical research actually meets the criteria
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains shut down for a second day following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza and sets off firestorm over words
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: "terrorism" and, according to the Palestinians, "genocide."
Israel-Hamas deal on ceasefire, hostage release appears to hit last-minute snag
An agreement for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag. A senior Israeli official said it would not take effect until Friday, a day later than originally announced.
'Needs' vs. 'wants:' How Canadian shopping could differ this Black Friday
As Black Friday approaches, experts and reports are saying Canadians will still be looking for deals, but it won't be for luxury items.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Two people are dead after a vehicle explodes at the U.S.-Canada border, former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis is found guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law and a Canadian city hunts for an official bird. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern U.S. states
An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate 'super pigs' in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Toronto
-
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains shut down for a second day following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'Our reaction is very important:' Toronto mosque, rabbi unite to condemn hateful attacks
After a man allegedly yelled slurs and threw a rock at Muslims standing outside a Toronto mosque last week, a local rabbi felt the need to send over a message expressing sympathy.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa city council approves plan to create citywide affordable housing tax breaks for developers
Ottawa city council has voted to approve a plan that would give developers tax breaks for building affordable housing, no matter where in the city it goes.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa
A mild Thursday is in the forecast for Ottawa, before cold temperatures move into the region for the final weekend of November.
Barrie
-
Owen Sound man honoured with 2023 YMCA Peace Medal posthumously
The Peace Medal is a symbolic recognition of people demonstrating participation, empathy, advocacy, community and empowerment.
-
Barrie woman's preparedness thwarts thieves trying to steal 2nd truck in 10 months
Less than a year after a Barrie woman's $90,000 Ram pickup truck was stolen out of her driveway, home surveillance video showed she was targeted again by thieves trying to take her new truck, only this time, she was prepared.
-
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon reacts to crowd's disappointment at Orillia, Ont. tree lighting
The lackluster Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Orillia, Ont., caught the attention of American late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who playfully mocked the festivities on The Tonight Show.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for an extra $14 million in 2024
Waterloo Regional Police have proposed a $14 million increase in their 2024 budget to address rising costs and staffing challenges.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
London
-
Funeral procession for London firefighter on Thursday
Anyone wishing to pay their respects for Captain Chris Bruinink and his family are encouraged to stand along Wonderland Road between 11:40 a.m. and 12 p.m.
-
Driver charged in collision that claimed two lives on Highway 402
A woman from Sarnia, Ont. is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a multiple-vehicle crash that killed two people and seriously injured a third last month.
-
Why is city hall offering to buy this former public school in east London?
During a debate by council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee about winter shelter beds for Londoners experiencing homelessness, focus turned to a failed plan that initially would have operated 100 beds inside the Bob Hayward YMCA Building.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' in Windsor
Police posted to social media around 6:30 a.m. Thursday saying officers were on scene in the 1300 block of Assumption Street near Hall Avenue.
-
Union leader, auto analyst say NextStar hiring controversy ‘overblown’
As controversy swirls regarding recent reports of up to 1,600 temporary foreign workers (TFW) being brought to Windsor to help set up the NextStar EV battery plant, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the issue is nothing more than political hay.
-
'People lie but data doesn't': Windsor murder trial nears conclusion
A Brampton man is on trial for a downtown shooting in 2018 that killed a Mississauga resident who was a student at the University of Windsor.
Montreal
-
Unions representing 570,000 Quebec public sector workers on strike
The difficult negotiations in the public sector will come to a head on Thursday when unions representing almost 570,000 workers go on strike at the same time.
-
Quebec public sector strike: Unions see 'momentum' in talks on Day 2 of walkout
Striking Quebec public sector unions said Wednesday they were hopeful a recently appointed conciliator will help advance contract negotiations with the government, but both sides accused each other of refusing to compromise.
-
Non-binary Montrealer on hunger strike to get 'X' gender marker on Quebec health card
Alexe Frederic Migneault is on a hunger strike to pressure the board, known as the RAMQ, to add a third gender option, 'X,' to Quebec health cards. The strike is the culmination of what they say has been a more than two-year effort to obtain an alternative to the traditional 'M' or 'F' identifiers for male and female.
Atlantic
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton highway.
-
N.B. youth arrested for assault with hockey stick: RCMP
A 15-year-old youth was arrested after an alleged assault outside a hockey rink in Blacks Harbour, N.B.
-
Thousands without power in Fredericton, several schools closed
Thousands of NB Power customers in the Fredericton area are without power Thursday morning, resulting in school cancellations.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
'For the sake of safety': Examining the potential future of the Arlington Street Bridge
The Arlington Street Bridge could be closed for months, even years, if it reopens at all. It all depends on the results of a feasibility study.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
Calgary
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100k and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
CTV viewers reach out to senior to help pay close to $2,200 city impound tab
A Calgary senior who was forced to pay over $2,000 of impound fees after his 26-year-old truck was stolen from his home last month has been helped out by CTV News viewers.
-
Calgary council passes 2024 budget adjustments, residential property taxes to jump 7.8 per cent
Calgary councillors have passed recommended budget adjustments for next year, which includes plans to boost spending to tackle transit and safety issues and an effort to shift more of the tax burden from businesses onto the residential base.
Edmonton
-
Doctors describe 'crumbling' health system as Alberta bolsters recruitment efforts
With intensive-care capacity in Alberta hospitals nearing capacity and emergency room wait times hitting double-digits hours, doctors are sounding the alarm that the province's health system is failing and will only get worse as the respiratory virus season progresses.
-
Hurricanes roar to big early lead over visiting Oilers, coast to win
Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in a 5:31 span in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
-
Edmonton city council faces fine property-tax balancing act in budget talks
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says core city services such as transit, snow clearing and building maintenance have been chronically underfunded — and that this city council has been left holding the bag.
Vancouver
-
'I should have had 4. I had 0': B.C. woman's pre-booked airport wheelchairs never showed up
Since breaking her hip two years ago, 77-year-old Sharon Spruston has found it more difficult to get around.
-
Family of Burnaby grandmother fatally struck by driver looking for closure
The family of a Burnaby woman who was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle last week is looking for answers as to how the crash occurred.
-
Not all communities consulted about expansion of B.C.'s speculation tax
Several new communities will soon be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax, the province announced Wednesday. Not all the places on the new list were happy about it, however.
Politics
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars to feature prominently in EU-Canada Summit beginning today
A major meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leaders of the European Union begins today in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city of St. John's.
-
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health
-
'This harms patients, it wastes public money… It's clearly unethical': Study of how much medical research actually meets the criteria
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.
-
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
-
What does Sam Altman's firing - and quick reinstatement - mean for the future of AI?
Sam Altman, who helped start OpenAI as a non-profit research lab back in 2015, was removed as CEO Friday in a sudden exit that stunned the industry. While his title was swiftly reinstated just days later, a lot of questions remain unanswered.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
Entertainment
-
Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.
-
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
-
Former Penthouse magazine model sues Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses, saying he raped her in 1989
A former Penthouse magazine model sued Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose on Wednesday, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her with anxiety and depression and harmed her career.
Business
-
'Needs' vs. 'wants:' How Canadian shopping could differ this Black Friday
As Black Friday approaches, experts and reports are saying Canadians will still be looking for deals, but it won't be for luxury items.
-
What does Sam Altman's firing - and quick reinstatement - mean for the future of AI?
Sam Altman, who helped start OpenAI as a non-profit research lab back in 2015, was removed as CEO Friday in a sudden exit that stunned the industry. While his title was swiftly reinstated just days later, a lot of questions remain unanswered.
-
Lawsuit blaming Tesla's Autopilot for driver's death can go to trial, judge rules
A jury should decide whether Tesla and Elon Musk oversold the capabilities of the electric car company's Autopilot system and caused the fatal crash of a software engineer who engaged it, took his hands off the steering wheel and seconds later slammed into a truck, a Florida judge has ruled.
Lifestyle
-
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
-
B.C. couple wins 2/3 of Lotto 6/49 jackpot after accidentally buying 2 tickets to same draw
A B.C. couple who accidentally bought two lotto tickets with the same numbers for the same draw ended up winning two thirds of a $5 million jackpot.
-
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
Sports
-
Canada men left wondering what went wrong after second-half collapse against Jamaica
A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.
-
NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry
Boo Williams wakes up each morning not knowing how the pain will hit. It could be debilitating headaches that make it impossible to get out of bed. Sometimes the pain shoots down his neck. Through all of it, he's angry.
-
FIFA renews with Qatar Airways as a sponsor for the men's World Cup in 2026 and 2030
Qatar Airways has been renewed as the airline sponsor for the men's World Cup in 2026 in North America and the 2030 tournament expected to be in Europe, Africa and South America, FIFA said Wednesday.
Autos
-
U.S. electric vehicle sales to hit record this year, but still lag behind China and Germany
Electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 9 per cent of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. That will be up from 7.3 per cent of new car sales in 2022.
-
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk
Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.