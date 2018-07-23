Five boaters reported missing on Lake Winnipeg found safe: Manitoba RCMP
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 2:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 3:41PM EDT
PINE DOCK, Man. -- Manitoba RCMP say five boaters who were reported missing on Lake Winnipeg have been found safe.
Mounties had been scouring the lake for four women and one man who were in an aluminum boat.
They left Pine Dock, Man., on Friday evening but didn't arrive as expected in Poplar River, 350 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
The group was reported missing on Saturday.
RCMP say they had several boats in the water, as well as a float plane from Norway House, searching for the group.
Helicopters were also used in the search and a Hercules plane had been deployed from CFB Trenton in Ontario.
