

The Canadian Press





QUEEN CHARLOTTE, B.C. -- The company that owns a floating fishing lodge that ran aground in British Columbia near the Haida Gwaii village of Queen Charlotte says it poses no current environmental threat.

In a news release, HaiCo says it's still unclear how its Westcoast Resorts' Hippa barge anchored at Alliford Bay came loose from its mooring Saturday night with one staff member aboard.

It says after drifting over several hours toward Skidgate Inlet, the barge became beached and fractured its hull.

HaiCo says no diesel has leaked and there is no impact to the marine environment, however that could change with the tides.

A specialized contractor certified in handling hazardous materials in confined spaces was scheduled to arrive Monday to assess a possibly ruptured gas fuel line over concerns that it released explosive vapours into the barge.

Officials in Queen Charlotte say the coast guard has established an emergency zone around the vessel because it is considered an explosion hazard.

The coast guard posted on social media that it is on scene working to keep the site safe and reduce any environmental risk.

The coast guard says it is working with the owners of the lodge and local contractors to develop a plan to stabilize and salvage the barge.