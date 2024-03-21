Fish protestors meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget to be delivered this afternoon

BREAKING Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Provincial government officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are preparing to deliver their yearly budget Thursday afternoon, as fish harvesters who have been protesting in St. John’s were met with riot police outside the legislature.
A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the budget speech would proceed on Thursday at 2 p.m. N.T. The annual tabling of the provincial government was delayed Wednesday after a high-tension protest outside the Confederation Building in St. John’s, where government workers were blocked from entering the building.
Fish harvesters have been protesting in St. John’s for days, arguing their movement and businesses are too tightly controlled by the fish plants where they are must sell their catch. They are calling for changes to regulations in the fishery that would allow them more choice in where they sell their products.
On Thursday, opposition politicians from both the NDP and the Progressive Conservative parties visited protestors and told them they wouldn’t be participating in the budget proceedings, as a show of solidarity to the protests.
The protests on Wednesday saw one fish harvester injured with what organizers called a broken hip -- demonstrators said it was a result of an encounter with a police officer.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said another one of its officers was hospitalized with injuries.
Demonstrators on Thursday were met by police with shields, masks, helmets and batons, as well as weapons marked “less lethal.” Both the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the RCMP were on site.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Prominent Quebec political leaders and other dignitaries arrived to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday to pay their final respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
Are children in the Toronto area more at risk of catching measles than the rest of Ontario? It's a question that could be answered, at least in part, by a report released by Public Health Ontario that shows mostly declining vaccination rates against the highly-contagious disease among kids, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has ruled out allowing municipalities to build fourplexes, despite it being one of the province’s housing affordability task force recommendations and a mandatory factor federal infrastructure funding.
York Regional Police say they are now searching for the rightful owners of hundreds of items stolen by members of 'organized crime groups' during a series of residential break-ins in the GTA last year.
More measures meant to protect B.C. residents against extreme-weather events are expected to be announced Thursday.
A dog named Kato in Prince George, B.C., has a new lease on life after his owner jumped in to action to save him when he fell through a sheet of ice.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
Prominent Quebec political leaders and other dignitaries arrived to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday to pay their final respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
The beginning of spring has felt like anything but! The first full day of spring on Wednesday was marked with accumulating snow, hail and gusty winds. And there is more winter weather on the way.
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares details on a winter-like spring storm expected in the Maritimes this weekend.
Firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are threatening to resign and not answer calls unless a conflict with municipal leaders is resolved by 7 p.m. Thursday.
Nearly two years after it was first announced, Simons has opened its first Maritime location in Halifax.
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who allegedly fled Alberta in a stolen truck.
A new report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy is looking to change the way many think about domestic violence.
A couple of areas west of Calgary will be inaccessible starting Thursday for filming.
The owners of Capital Region Resource Recovery Centre in Ottawa's east end have applied to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for permission to accept residential waste at its landfill at the intersection of Highway 417 and Boundary Road.
The days of free parking on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus may be coming to an end.
Ontario Provincial Police are praising the quick actions of a Cornwall area Mountie who helped rescue a family from a car that had plunged into the frigid St. Lawrence River earlier this month.
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
The pumps were running dry at a couple of independently owned Winnipeg gas stations amid the shutdown of a major pipeline, but retailers say more fuel is on the way.
A handful of animal welfare groups are once again calling for the end of a wrangling event for kids and youth at the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon.
Wednesday’s provincial budget was a fascinating one that included announcements University of Regina political science professor Jim Farney said he never expected to see in an election year.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has said its efforts in relieving capacity issues in the province's two major cities is showing progress.
Drivers in Saskatchewan who are pulled over by RCMP should be expected to provide a breath sample as police look to crack down on impaired driving.
Mounties are urging drivers to be cautious after crews responded to 52 crashes, including three that caused injury, on the QEII between Edmonton and Calgary on Wednesday.
Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will give an update on the UCP's plans to "refocus" Alberta's health-care system.
Police in Leduc are investigating a stabbing that reportedly happened during a road rage incident.
CTV News spoke to employment lawyer to find out why Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has limited tools to force businesses to pay outstanding wage claims, even though they’re the ones tasked with investigating.
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to London, Ont. to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release on Tuesday identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
High school students at Stratford District Secondary School had plenty of reasons to get excited about the future of electric vehicle production in Canada when Project Arrow stopped by Wednesday.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Firefighters testified Thursday that they knew people were trapped inside burning row housing on Bruce Avenue in Sudbury when they arrived on the scene in April 2021.
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
The province’s health authority is alerting the public that customers at the Shoppers Drug Mart at the Centre Mall in Saskatoon may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has said its efforts in relieving capacity issues in the province's two major cities is showing progress.
After more than a quarter-century in business, Melanie and Kevin Boldt, co-owners of Pineview Farms, find themselves busier than ever.
Police charged a driver travelling on Highway 427 at more than double the speed limit early Thursday morning.
Provincial police hope to identify the man involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Penetanguishene early Thursday morning.
After being found guilty of sexual abuse involving patients and a nurse, the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal has ruled that former Angus and Wasaga Beach family physician James McInnis will lose his licence to practice medicine.
A suspect wanted in connection to a robbery investigation and a lengthy police stand-off earlier this week has turned himself into police. On Tuesday, police used tear gas to get people out of a house on Kinnear Crescent.
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to London, Ont. to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release on Tuesday identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.
Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in separate theft incidents around the city.
OPP confirm an ordnance has been removed from a road in Leamington. Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Deer Run Road between Mersea Roads 19 and 21.
Chatham-Kent police are cautioning the public against ‘swatting’ after two incidents at a local school.
More measures meant to protect B.C. residents against extreme-weather events are expected to be announced Thursday.
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared two Saanich police officers of wrongdoing after one officer shot an armed man and the other turned his police dog on him during a traffic stop last year.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who allegedly fled Alberta in a stolen truck.
In a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
The Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie hosted its first ever Victim Services Conference on Wednesday.
A Timmins driver lost their Dodge Charger in a fire when it spontaneously burst into flames after stopping to grab some pizza Tuesday afternoon.
Provincial government officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are preparing to deliver their yearly budget Thursday afternoon, as fish harvesters who have been protesting in St. John's were met with riot police outside the legislature.
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
Some of Manitoba's Indigenous sporting history was on display this past weekend at the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame in Wisconsin.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
An American Elm that has grown in the parking lot outside the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years, will be removed this spring, but it will live on thanks to the Internet.
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
Are children in the Toronto area more at risk of catching measles than the rest of Ontario? It's a question that could be answered, at least in part, by a report released by Public Health Ontario that shows mostly declining vaccination rates against the highly-contagious disease among kids, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Here are the answers to some key questions about the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities is ready to plumb high-stakes territory -- the stock market.
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
The winning numbers for a nearly US$1-billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, offering sudden riches to any lucky player who matches them and almost certain disappointment for everyone else.
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.