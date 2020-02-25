TORONTO -- The first train in nearly three weeks ran through Tyendinaga Monday night after police dismantled a Mohawk blockade and arrested 10 people who were protesting the construction of a natural gas pipeline.

As of Tuesday morning, only one train had moved along the CN Rail line since the arrests despite weeks of concern that the Indigenous protests were halting operations and causing an escalating cargo backlog.

CN Rail had not replied to CTV News' request for comment at time of writing.

After 19 days, trains are moving once again through #Tyendinaga pic.twitter.com/fUSFjzGrlW — Heather Wright (@HeatherCTV) February 24, 2020

Late Monday night, some protesters gathered next to the Tyendinaga tracks, chanting, dancing, playing drums and holding signs. There were no protesters at the site Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. EST on Monday, police cruisers, sprinter vans, unmarked cars and dozens of Ontario Provincial Police officers moved in on protesters. While the operation appeared slow and methodical, some protesters scuffled with officers. An ambulance was later seen leaving the scene. Land defender Andrew Brant told CTV News on Monday that he had spoken to someone who was close to an injured protester, who alleged they were “hurt by the police.”

Police confirm 10 people were arrested today as OPP enforced court injunction to remove blockade at #Tyendinaga https://t.co/63IkV793iH — Heather Wright (@HeatherCTV) February 24, 2020

Since the dismantling of the Tyendinaga blockade, more protests have popped up around the country in apparent response to the arrests.

A regional transit service near Hamilton halted service after a solidarity blockade formed along its tracks Monday.

In Quebec, protesters in Kahnawake and Kanesatake blocked roads and bridge access as a reaction to the arrests.

“We're not happy. We're very upset with what happened in Tyendinaga this morning," Kenneth Deer, secretary of the Mohawk National Council of Kahnawake, told CTV News Montreal. “The OPP acted irrationally.”

More than 500 people gathered in a downtown Halifax park Monday to support the cross-country demonstrations and “nation-to-nation discussion,” as one protest organizer put it.

“There can’t be dialogue at the barrel of a gun,” Stacey Gomez told CTV News Atlantic.

In Winnipeg, about 100 protesters staged a “die-in” on a downtown street and spoke out against the police action in Ontario.

“We really don’t like seeing on video our people being intimidated and bullied from their own territories,” said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization. “Canada’s systems have failed and they’re continuing to fail as long as they think they’re just going to push things through us.”

Protesters crowded the steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday afternoon. In Vancouver, about 100 demonstrators marched along a major road and blocked access to various ports.

“We are willing to put our bodies in the streets as an expression of solidarity with our relatives, our brothers and our sisters, our aunties and our uncles and the youth who are fighting alongside Tyendinaga and Wet'suwet'en,” said activist Natalie Knight.