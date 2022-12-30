First Nations police chief hopes federal bill will come with adequate funding
The head of the First Nations Chiefs of Police Association says he hopes a federal bill in the works that aims to make Indigenous policing an essential service will come with adequate funding to ensure those forces can attract enough officers.
"It really impacts the recruiting and retention of employees when the chief of police can't categorically offer somebody a fulsome career in policing," said Lennard Busch, a former police chief and member of the Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan.
"So why wouldn't they look somewhere else where they could be with ... a larger police service, where their longevity is almost certain?"
Busch's association and the Assembly of First Nations has been working with Public Safety Canada on drafting the legislation, which is expected to be introduced in the new year.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in an interview with The Canadian Press earlier this month that Indigenous communities deserve "the same quality of policing" as others.
"We need to anchor our work in a relationship that is based on trust, on respect and on a recognition of the inherent right of Indigenous Peoples to self-determine when it comes to public faith," Mendicino said.
The legislation has been years in the making, but the need for it was brought to the fore after a mass stabbing on James Smith Cree Nation, Busch said.
The Sept. 4 stabbings left 11 dead and 18 injured at the First Nation, as well as in the nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.
James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns has since pushed the federal government to help fund a policing service in his community.
The First Nation currently relies on RCMP, with the closest detachment nearly 50 kilometres away.
RCMP continue to patrol the community, and the First Nation has taken it upon itself to install security cameras and have members monitor the area.
Following the stabbings, Mendicino said the bill would be ready for the fall, but then delayed it.
"The consultation process that Indigenous people demand, it does take time," Busch said.
Across Canada, there are 36 First Nations or Inuit police services that are self-administered.
The bulk of them are in Quebec and Ontario, with one in Saskatchewan -- the File Hills First Nations Police Service, of which Busch was the police chief until his retirement in 2021.
These self-administered police services are funded under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program, which was created in 1991 as a way for the federal government to fulfil its treaty obligation related to policing and law enforcement.
In February, Public Safety Canada released a report that evaluated the program.
It found the program is chronically underfunded by the federal and provincial governments, hampering the ability of First Nations to develop and implement their own self-determined police services.
This has led to one-third of the self-administered First Nation police services disbanding since the program started in 1991, Busch said.
"If you have five or six members, and one retires, one quits and one gets sick, then you are in great jeopardy of not being able to deliver services," he said. "The recruitment of people is something that doesn't happen overnight, either."
The Public Safety Canada report said Ottawa's current funding model is outdated and insufficient to address the public safety needs of First Nations.
Program data from the department shows that from 2004 to 2018, those communities experienced a 3.5 per cent increase in crime, while there was a 28.5 per cent decrease across other communities.
Over the same time period, rates of violent crime in communities with those policing agreements were found to have increased by nearly 32 per cent, while in the rest of Canada there was a nearly 16 per cent decrease.
With Indigenous people also overrepresented in the Canadian criminal justice system, federal government support for First Nations and Inuit policing should be maintained and strengthened, Public Safety Canada said in its assessment.
Busch said it's important for officers to be recruited from the community or the same cultural group that is being served.
"It allows you to build those relationships and to address some of the critical issues, social issues and crime issues in their communities in a more meaningful way and in an ongoing basis."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau and family vacation in Jamaica amid gang-related state of emergency
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently vacationing in Jamaica amid a state of emergency in the Caribbean nation, which was issued earlier this month due to a surge in gang violence.
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
Feel-good stories of 2022: From generous communities to octopus hugs
From random acts of kindness to amazing wildlife encounters, 2022 saw its fair share of inspiring moments. CTVNews.ca rounds up some of the most heartwarming stories of the year.
'Anyone would do the same': Family takes in 10 strangers stranded in Ontario blizzard
A man from Blenheim, Ont., and his family hosted 10 strangers overnight after they became trapped in the blizzard that pummelled Ontario last Friday.
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania late Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to local media reports.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
U.S. says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to manoeuvre to avoid a collision.
Trump's tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
A House committee is set to release six years of Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, pulling back the curtain on financial records that the former president fought for years to keep secret.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Toronto
-
Body of slain OPP officer to be escorted from Toronto to Barrie in procession today
The body of slain Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala will be escorted from Toronto to Barrie in a police procession Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'A tragic scene': Four dead, including two children, after overnight house fire in Hamilton
Four people have died, including two children, after they were pulled from a three-alarm house fire in Hamilton overnight.
-
One dead in fatal collision on Highway 401
A fatal collision in Pickering, Ont. Friday morning has left one person dead.
Ottawa
-
Second straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures in Ottawa
The stretch of mild December weather continues with a second straight day of record-breaking temperatures in Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Barrie
-
Procession for slain OPP officer to end in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a procession to escort Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala will take place on Friday December 30th, 2022.
-
Charges laid after 8-year-old child struck by vehicle in Orillia
One person has been charged after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Orillia.
-
Collingwood hospital's new effort to recruit staff
Collingwood General & Marine Hospital has developed a new recruitment and retention initiative by helping future, and present staff members find housing in the area.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
London
-
'Thoroughly check your properties': Sarnia police search for missing vulnerable man
Sarnia police are asking all city residents to thoroughly check their properties for an elderly man who went missing Thursday evening. According to police, officers are intensifying their search for Anthony “Tony” Robertson, a vulnerable person who went missing in the south end of the city.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
'Passengers have rights and they must be respected': Transport Ministry calls Sunwing flight situation 'unacceptable'
After storm conditions left thousands of passengers stranded in Mexico this week, the Ministry of Transportation says it will continue to 'monitor the situation,' calling the situation some have been in 'unacceptable.'
Windsor
-
Police investigating an 'incident' in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an incident in Wallaceburg. While there is no indication what the incident is, police are asking people to avoid the area of Reaume Street, Earl Street and Murray Street.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
'Passengers have rights and they must be respected': Transport Ministry calls Sunwing flight situation 'unacceptable'
After storm conditions left thousands of passengers stranded in Mexico this week, the Ministry of Transportation says it will continue to 'monitor the situation,' calling the situation some have been in 'unacceptable.'
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
-
Indigenous policing chiefs want funding gaps closed, and services considered essential
Indigenous police service leaders would like funding gaps to close between their services and non-Indigenous police forces, as well as changes made so their services are categorized as essential like those in municipalities across Canada.
-
Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing through park and into house in Pierrefonds
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after driving through two fences in a park and ending up crashing against a residence in Montreal's West Island.
Atlantic
-
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
-
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
-
Homicide investigation underway after man dies following November assault: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of a man in Campbellton, N.B., as a homicide.
Winnipeg
-
'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
-
Man attacked with machete on Winnipeg bus
An 18-year-old male is facing charges following a fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus where he allegedly used a machete.
-
Fire prompts early-morning road closure in Winnipeg
An early-morning fire has caused a road closure in Winnipeg on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Trudeau and family vacation in Jamaica amid gang-related state of emergency
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently vacationing in Jamaica amid a state of emergency in the Caribbean nation, which was issued earlier this month due to a surge in gang violence.
-
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: Report
A new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
Edmonton
-
What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
-
Grande Prairie shelter-in-place order lifted
A shelter-in-place for a Grande Prairie neighbourhood was lifted early Friday morning.
-
Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Teachers, parents pressure B.C. to reinstate mask mandate days before schools reopen
Days before students return to school, some teachers and parents are calling for tighter COVID-19 protocols in classrooms.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock critic
Vancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closure
An elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
Politics
-
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
-
Canada, allies demand Iran submit to binding arbitration for downing of Flight PS752
Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
Health
-
One step closer to smart tech that could diagnose you at home, researchers announce
Smart technology that could help diagnose illnesses at your home may be within reach in a few years, according to Norwegian scientists who say they’ve hit an important landmark.
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
-
One step closer to smart tech that could diagnose you at home, researchers announce
Smart technology that could help diagnose illnesses at your home may be within reach in a few years, according to Norwegian scientists who say they’ve hit an important landmark.
Entertainment
-
The best and worst movies of 2022: From 'Nope' to 'Blonde'
Not all of 2022’s movies were great. According to CTV's Film Critic Richard Crouse, here are best and worst movies for 2022.
-
Isozaki, Pritzker-winning Japanese architect, dies at 91
Arata Isozaki, a Pritzker-winning Japanese architect known as a post-modern giant who blended culture and history of the East and the West in his designs, has died of old age. He was 91.
-
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.
Business
-
Global markets mixed, headed for annual loss
Asian stocks rose Friday while Europe opened lower as most major markets headed for big annual losses following a year that was roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation.
-
Huawei says it's out of 'crisis mode,' though revenue flat
Chinese technology giant Huawei says it has emerged from 'crisis mode' after years of U.S. restrictions that have stifled its overseas sales, even though its revenue for 2022 failed to grow from a year earlier.
-
Competition Tribunal clears path for Rogers-Shaw merger
The Competition Tribunal has dismissed an application from Canada's competition watchdog seeking to block Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc., clearing a path for the deal to go ahead.
Lifestyle
-
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
-
Pele remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pele was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
Sports
-
Canada men's soccer team named CP's team of the year after returning to World Cup
The Canadian men's soccer team, which won a legion of fans in returning to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, has been voted The Canadian Press team of the year. It marks the second straight year a soccer team has earned the award.
-
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
-
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.