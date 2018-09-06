First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt, says situation is 'dire'
A moose rests in the shade of an evergreen tree in this 2009 file photo. (AP Photo/Laramie Boomerang/Andy Carpenean)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 12:06AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 6:52AM EDT
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. - Two First Nations governments in the B.C. Interior are joining together to ban all limited-entry hunting for moose in their respective territories, while accusing the province of not taking effective action to protect the animals.
The Tsilhqot'in Nation and Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance say in a joint statement that record-breaking wildfires have made struggling moose populations in the region even more vulnerable.
The fires have created thousands of access routes for hunters and predators, while drastically reducing high-value moose habitat.
The First Nations say the situation is so dire that many locals are choosing not to exercise their Aboriginal rights to hunt moose and are going without their main source of winter food.
They say that while the provincial government continues to issue limited-entry hunting permits, they are asking all hunters to respect the ban they're imposing on their territories.
The provincial government could not immediately be reached for comment.
