

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from Kevin Fleming





The redevelopment of a Calgary park has unearthed evidence of First Nations communities dating back some 3,000 years.

Fire-cracked rock, bones and possible tipi rings were found during the excavation of Jack Long Park in the city’s historic east end. Archeologists also uncovered evidence of daily life of early settlers, including ceramic pieces, tin glass, and a hand forged nail.

“We were doing the deep utility connection, for water and sanitary lines, and doing the excavation here. We ran into courses of material—ash, tin, little pieces of glass, and so that triggered an investigation,” Daniel England, a landscape architect with the city, told CTV News Calgary.

The findings triggered a historic resource impact assessment, resulting in a number of test digs. The area was also mapped using ground penetrating radar.

“Folks lived here for thousands of years before settlers arrived,” said city archeologist Larueen Bryant.

The uncovered artifacts will eventually be stored and displayed at the Royal Alberta Museum.

“That’s the most exciting thing, is to be able to find those kinds of artifacts that help you put a bigger picture to the story and to actually think about the people who were living here—those individuals this time, instead of just a broad sweep of history,” said Kendra Kolomyja, project archeologist.

The park will eventually be transformed into a community space with open lawn spaces, picnic areas, a playground, a rain garden and a paved space for events. It is expected to be completed in the fall.

Members of the public were invited to see the uncovered artifacts on Thursday, garnering lots of public interest, according to the city’s Twitter account.