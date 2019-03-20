

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Machyshon





The chief of a First Nations community in northern Manitoba is calling for self-governance as a way of tackling its on-reserve housing crisis after the federal budget did not include specific funding to address the issue.

Tommy Monias, the Chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation, otherwise known as Cross Lake Band, hopes his community can govern themselves, which would open the possibility of generating revenue from the hydroelectric projects and mines on their land. The community would then use the money to rebuild the homes.

“(This is about) sharing revenues so we can have affordable houses from those (revenues), instead of begging the federal government to hand over some few dollars,” he told CTV News.

Overcrowding and mould are largely to blame for the housing crisis in the community of 8,000 people. The situation has gotten so bad that as many as 21 people can be found under the same roof.

“It's hard because 21 people, one bathroom,” said resident Angel Halcrow.

Roughly 50 per cent of the homes have mould problems, which the community believes is causing asthma and rashes in some children.

Tuesday’s federal budget announcement included $4.5 billion over the next five years for Indigenous communities, but nothing specifically for on-reserve housing.

The 2017 budget included a $600 million commitment over three years to repair and build homes in 510 First Nations communities, but Monias says this amounts to just 11 new homes in his community each year. They need 600.

“Here in this community of Cross Lake, we have 2,000 people homeless,” said Monias.

Cross Lake isn’t the only community in crisis, either. Census numbers from 2016 indicate 19.4 per cent of Indigenous homes are in need of major repair.

In January, Cat Lake First Nation in northern Ontario issued a state of emergency, citing the terrible housing conditions as a reason behind severe lung and skin issues among 100 children in the community.

The federal government responded in March with a promise of $12.8 million build new homes, repair others and offer temporary housing while the projects are completed.

Indigenous Services Canada does not disclose information on mould in First Nations homes, but Environmental Health Officers responded to 218 calls in Indigenous communities in the past three years, although it’s not known if the calls were specifically related to mould.

With files from The Canadian Press