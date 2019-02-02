

The Canadian Press





LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The former chief of the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta has a new prestigious title.

Charles Weaselhead has been elected chancellor of the University of Lethbridge.

It's the first time an Indigenous person has been named to the post in the university's 52-year history.

Weaselhead, who is also a one-time Treaty 7 grand chief, says he is deeply honoured.

A residential school survivor, Weaselhead has devoted his life to promoting health, education and economic development for Indigenous people.

Recently retired, he says his new role with the university is a little out of his comfort zone, but he welcomes the chance to learn and serve.

Weaselhead says the population of Indigenous young people is growing fast in Canada, and part of the university's responsibility is to provide opportunities for them to learn and have a career.

The university is in the heart of traditional Blackfoot territory