First-degree murder charge laid in death of 26-year-old eastern Ontario woman
Police are now investigating the death of Emilie Maheu as a homicide.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 6:10AM EDT
SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ont. -- Police say a Nova Scotia man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman from eastern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say 26-year-old Emilie Maheu was last seen alive when she left work in Alexandria, Ont., last Thursday afternoon.
She was found dead two days later in nearby South Glengarry Township, and police asked anyone with information to come forward.
Police say 25-year-old Brandon Smeltzer of Bayside, N.S., was arrested in New Brunswick on Tuesday.
They say he'll appear in court in Cornwall, Ont., but did not give details.
