Firefighters battling blaze involving asphalt tanks on edge of Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 2:46PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Fire crews are battling a blaze on the outskirts of Winnipeg involving asphalt tanks.
The city says fire crews got a call this morning and responded to a fire at a commercial business in the R.M. of Springfield, just east of Winnipeg.
Heavy black smoke billowed from the fire prompting the evacuation of one Winnipeg elementary school.
Husky Energy says all employees at Pounder Emulsions are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries.
Winnipeg police have closed off nearby roads and are asking motorists to avoid the area.
People with breathing conditions are being advised to stay indoors and keep windows shut.
