Fire that killed three N.S. family members caused by 'smoking materials'
Three people are dead following a fire at this home in Lower Sackville, N.S. on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 4:50PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Officials say a house fire that killed three people in Lower Sackville this month was caused by "improper disposal of smoking materials."
Halifax Fire Chief Ken Stuebing said Monday there will be no charges and the cause is classified as accidental.
The March 3 blaze killed 58-year-old Marven Hart, his 18-year-old son Trent Hart and his 11-year-old granddaughter Carys Barnes. Hart's wife, Pat, was treated in hospital.
In a news release, fire officials say they have wrapped up their investigation and concluded the fire started in the basement due to improper disposal of smoking materials.
It then spread throughout the house, causing an electrical fault along its path. Stuebing had previously suggested the fire was the result of an electrical fault.
Officials said Monday that all recent electrical work at the duplex was "done appropriately and up to code."
"This is a horribly tragic incident, and our most sincere condolences go out to the family of those who died as a result of the fire," said Stuebing.
Stuebing has said he hopes the tragedy prompts citizens to install more smoke alarms in their home.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Saskatoon police urge public to turn in cocaine after fentanyl deaths
- Teens cause $20,000 in damage during party in rented B.C. home
- Canadian who plotted terror attacks deserves life in prison: U.S. prosecutors
- Female guards at Edmonton prison launch lawsuit alleging bullying, sex assaults
- Kathleen Wynne says contrast between her and Doug Ford is 'stark'