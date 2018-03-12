

The Associated Press





HALIFAX -- Officials say a house fire that killed three people in Lower Sackville this month was caused by "improper disposal of smoking materials."

Halifax Fire Chief Ken Stuebing said Monday there will be no charges and the cause is classified as accidental.

The March 3 blaze killed 58-year-old Marven Hart, his 18-year-old son Trent Hart and his 11-year-old granddaughter Carys Barnes. Hart's wife, Pat, was treated in hospital.

In a news release, fire officials say they have wrapped up their investigation and concluded the fire started in the basement due to improper disposal of smoking materials.

It then spread throughout the house, causing an electrical fault along its path. Stuebing had previously suggested the fire was the result of an electrical fault.

Officials said Monday that all recent electrical work at the duplex was "done appropriately and up to code."

"This is a horribly tragic incident, and our most sincere condolences go out to the family of those who died as a result of the fire," said Stuebing.

Stuebing has said he hopes the tragedy prompts citizens to install more smoke alarms in their home.