

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





The cause of Wednesday’s fire that destroyed most of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest food bank is believed to have been caused by an appliance malfunction.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary -- the province’s police service -- believe appliances inside the Community Food Sharing Association in St. John’s had something to do with the fire.

RNC Const. James Cadigan said he couldn’t elaborate more but said the case was “not suspicious in nature.” He added no surrounding buildings were at risk.

Damage to the building is estimated to be approximately $100,000. But because food bank workers are still trying to see which food can be salvaged, Cadigan said a full cost of the damage was still unknown.

Eg Walters, general manager of the Community Food Sharing Association, said he was heartbroken.

“We have absolutely no food. We don’t even have one can of soup that we could distribute,” Walters, who’s been in charge of the food bank for 26 years, told NTV Wednesday.

The food association acts as a central hub where donations and supplies are taken before being redistributed across the province to smaller food banks and other groups.

One of those recipients is the Single Parent Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, which helps feed single-parent households. They were somewhat fortunate because they picked up their food the day before the fire happened.

“[But], we have no idea if we’ll have food to pick up next week,” executive director Elaine Balsom told CTVNews.ca, adding her group feeds over 300 people.

Balsom says “99.9 per cent of our food comes from there.”

Walters said he is unsure what the future will hold for the food association.

“Well certainly it’s going to put a dent in the ability of food banks to meet the immediate day-to-day needs, over the next week or two throughout the province,” he said.

Community banding together

In the meantime, MP for St. John’s South and Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O'Regan has offered his constituency office up to collect and store food for the time being.

Premier Dwight Ball said his government was stepping up with $50,000 donation and said a group of government employees are also organizing a food drive. He added the province is looking at available space used by Eastern Health -- which offers health and community services -- for the food association to store food donations.

Food drives are already underway, including the Share to Care Food Drive run by the VOCM radio station in St. John’s. They’re accepting donations at two drop-off locations in the city.

Trades NL, a labour organization, has pledged $5,000 and is also offering warehouse space in the interim.

“It’s an important cause and unfortunately there’s a lot of people who depend on the food bank [donations],” Trades NL spokesperson Corey Parsons told CTVNews.ca.

Peter Gulliver, owner of City Wide Taxi and several other transportation businesses, donated $10,000 to the food drive. He was glad to see people banding together to help those “just trying to make ends meet.”

“Newfoundlanders, when it comes to our own, we’re pretty much bound to help everybody out as much as we can,” he told CTVNews.ca. “Even [if it’s] a small donation – it all helps.”

With files from NTV

It’s people like Eg Walters and his volunteers that define community. Our government is responding to the immediate needs of the Community Food Sharing Association as we work towards finding a suitable temporary space. #GovNL pic.twitter.com/FPJjaLb1ps — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) January 31, 2019