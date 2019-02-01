

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





There’s been some relief for the less fortunate in Newfoundland and Labrador after a devastating fire wiped out most of the food from the province’s largest food bank on Wednesday.

The province has found a temporary storage facility in St. John’s which the Community Food Sharing Association (CFSA) can use until it’s members find a full-time location.

The CFSA acts as a central hub where donations are taken before they’re redistributed across the province to smaller food banks and other groups.

Eg Walters, long-time general manager of the CFSA, was appreciative for the temporary reprieve.

“There’s much gratitude for the premier,” he told NTV. “They’re not doing it for us, they’re doing it for [families] who go to the food banks across the province and [those] are the big beneficiaries of what the province has done today.”

The temporary space is currently owned by Eastern Health -- an integrated health organization which offers health and community services.

Premier Dwight Ball gave the keys to the facility to Walters and described him as a symbol of what “Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are all about.”

“Mr. Walters symbolizes a lot of people we have working in our community. He does this tirelessly,” Ball said. “All he’s really thinking about are the families that need his help.”

The cause of Wednesday morning’s fire is believed to have been caused by an appliance malfunction, investigators found.

Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000. But because food bank workers are still trying to see which food can be salvaged, a provincial police spokesperson said the full cost of the damage was still unknown.

Donations have poured in

While Walter’s appreciates the temporary space, he said the association is on the lookout for a facility with at least 5,000 square feet worth of warehouse space.

Since Wednesday, Walters told NTV that he’s already seen $300,000 worth of donations pour in. Part of this came from the province, which offered a $50,000 donation. On Thursday, Ball mentioned that a group of public employees are organizing a food drive.

But they’re not the only ones helping out.

Food drives are underway across the province, including the Share to Care Food Drive run by the VOCM radio station in St. John’s. They’re accepting donations at two drop-off locations in the city.

Peter Gulliver, owner of City Wide Taxi and several other transportation businesses, donated $10,000 to the food drive. Trades NL, a labour organization, pledged $5,000 and had offered warehouse space before Friday’s announcement.

With files from NTV