Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at an Italian restaurant in Ottawa’s historic ByWard Market.

The blaze is at Vittoria Trattoria at 35 William Street, where fire crews are dousing flames shooting out of the roof of the brick building. They are being hindered by winds and heavy smoke and working to keep the fire from spreading to attached buildings.

There have been no reports of injuries, according to Ottawa Fire Service.

The fire was discovered about 11:30 a.m. There had been work underway on the roof of the building. Firefighters have confirmed to CTV Ottawa that the fire is contained to the roof. Flames were still visible more than an hour after fire crews arrived.

The neighbourhood has been evacuated, including the CTV Ottawa building, which shares a wall with the restaurant. Police are asking that motorists and pedestrians stay out of the area.

The ByWard Market was founded by Lt-Col. John By, the builder of the Rideau Canal, in 1827. The roughly four-block square district is one of Canada’s oldest and largest public markets and the capital’s most popular tourist attraction.